Over the course of nine months, donations fell by 200,000 euros, as tourists have been visiting the water less frequently since the fee was introduced.

Tourists have started throwing fewer coins into Rome’s Trevi Fountain since an admission fee was introduced. According to estimates by the charity Caritas Roma, which collects money from the fountain’s basin, donations from January through September 2026 fell by nearly 200,000 euros compared to the same period in 2025, The Independent reports, citing Il Messaggero.

The 2-euro fee has been in effect since February. Non-residents must pay to descend to the fountain’s basin from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., as authorities are trying to manage the crowds. In the evening, admission is free, as is viewing the monument from the square above it. A tourist tradition holds that a coin tossed over the shoulder into the Trevi Fountain guarantees a return to Rome.

Justino Trinch, director of Caritas Roma, told Il Messaggero that he attributes the decline in revenue to the new visitor regulations.

“The closure of direct access to the Trevi Fountain may be one of the factors,” Trinchia noted.

The final picture will be known later. Foreign currency—specifically dollars, pounds, and yen—has not yet been counted; these figures will be released at the end of the year. However, the charity already has a preliminary forecast.

“Given current trends, we estimate a 10–15% drop in the volume of coins,” added the director of Caritas Roma.

The city council, meanwhile, is recording new revenue: in the first month alone, entrance fees brought in 435,194 euros. Officials estimate that this initiative could generate an additional 6.5 million euros for the city each year.

Where Do the Coins from the Trevi Fountain Go?

Under an agreement between the City of Rome and the Diocese of Rome, Caritas allocates all funds collected from the fountain to assist the city’s most vulnerable residents. Over the past four years, the amounts have grown: approximately 1.43 million euros in 2022, peaking at nearly 1.97 million in 2023, and 1.86 million in 2025, according to a report by Caritas Roma.

The largest expense category, accounting for 28 to 32 percent annually, is combating food insecurity. Social kitchens serve an average of 317,000 meals annually to approximately 12,300 people, while six social stores serve about 1,700 families.

The remaining funds are allocated to medical care for 3,500 patients per year, shelters that provide a roof over the heads of 1,600 people annually, educational programs for children and adolescents, and efforts to combat loneliness. The share allocated to the latter area has increased from 7% in 2022 to 23% in 2025, amounting to over 435,000 euros.