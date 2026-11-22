Starting in October 2026, travelers are required to purchase local health insurance policies, even if they have valid international insurance.

Tourists traveling to Kenya and Tanzania may be denied boarding or entry, even if they have standard travel insurance. Starting in October 2026, both countries will require travelers to purchase a government-issued or local health insurance policy; insurance purchased at home—particularly in the United Kingdom—will not be accepted as a substitute, according to the Express.

Mohandjit Brar of the safari company Gamewatcher Safari warns that even comprehensive coverage under an existing policy does not exempt travelers from the new rules.

“Visitors must purchase a policy through a government-approved provider or a local insurance company, even if they already have a policy that covers emergency medical care, hospital treatment, and repatriation. And failing to read the fine print could result in delays at the airport, additional expenses upon arrival, or, under certain circumstances, denial of entry,” Brar emphasizes.

Kenya: Insurance Policy Along with Entry Permit

In Kenya, the requirement has been in effect since October 5 and applies to most foreigners staying in the country for less than 12 months. Those who need an electronic travel authorization (eTA) must purchase insurance when submitting their application. Holders of a valid eTA must purchase insurance separately on the eCitizen portal. The policy is valid for 90 days and allows for multiple entries. The rule does not apply to citizens of Kenya and countries of the East African Community, holders of a Kenyan residence permit, and transit passengers who do not go through immigration control, according to the UK Foreign Office.

Tanzania: $44 and a firm refusal at the border

Tanzania introduced mandatory insurance effective October 1. A policy for an adult costs the equivalent of $44. Children aged 3 to 17 pay half the rate, children under 3 are exempt from payment, and groups of 10 or more receive a 10% discount. The insurance is valid for up to 92 days, allows for multiple entries, and covers emergency medical care, evacuation, repatriation, and lost luggage. The government has explicitly warned that foreigners without a valid policy “will be denied entry,” according to Travel Weekly.

Policies are purchased depending on the destination: on the mainland, from the state-owned National Insurance Corporation; in Zanzibar, from the Zanzibar Insurance Corporation. The island will have its own program starting in October 2024. According to current guidelines, travelers combining a safari with a visit to Zanzibar need only one policy; however, these arrangements are still being finalized.

You can purchase insurance in advance online or upon arrival. Operators recommend doing so before departure and keeping the certificate with you. At the same time, the government-issued policy does not replace comprehensive insurance: those climbing Kilimanjaro or engaging in other active leisure activities need separate coverage.

Similar rules have been in effect in Cuba since 2010, though travelers there may enter the country with their own health insurance policy if it meets the requirements. Tourists without insurance must purchase it from the state-owned company Asistur.