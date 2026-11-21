This "liner" helps baked goods cook evenly and prevents them from burning, but it's important to know which materials are safe for your health.

Fireclay bricks or regular ceramic tiles placed at the bottom of the oven help prevent baked goods from burning on the bottom, but not every type of brick is safe for this purpose. Ordinary building bricks can crack or even explode from the heat, according to the Hungarian publication Hóvége.

Tiles in the oven work on the same principle as a pizza stone. Once heated, they even out the temperature and trap radiant heat from the bottom heating element, so the bottom of a cake or piece of meat doesn’t burn before the center is cooked through. Bricks work the same way. An oven with this “insert” heats up a little more slowly but retains heat longer.

This method doesn’t harm any dish, but it works best with yeast dough, sweet pastries, and dishes that are cooked for a long time over low heat. The author of the article explains that her family used a roof tile in their oven for years—an oven that baked too intensely even on the lowest setting—and since then, nothing has ever burned.

Not every brick will do

Concrete, cinder blocks, or small clay bricks should not be used in the oven. Instead, fireclay is recommended—the same material found inside stoves and fireplaces. It retains heat well, withstands high temperatures, and doesn’t crack even after prolonged use. Fired roof tiles are also safe, since they’re manufactured at very high temperatures. Thanks to their glaze, they’re easy to clean—but only after they’ve cooled completely.

The risks aren’t limited to cracking. Giuseppe Colosimo, the owner of a wood-fired oven construction business in Melbourne, warns against using secondhand refractory materials that were previously used, in particular, in the aluminum or steel industries.

“Many people think, ‘I’ll use this brick because it’s from a furnace,’ and that’s completely wrong because it’s toxic,” Colosimo warns. He also points out that some new and used refractory bricks contain ceramic fibers. The dust generated when cutting these bricks can cause cancer if inhaled and irritate the eyes, throat, and respiratory tract, according to ABC News.

What About Glaze?

Food safety experts advise using only ceramic products intended for food contact when preparing meals. Decorative and garden ceramics are more likely to release harmful substances and crack more easily when heated. Lead is often added to glaze, and the risk of it leaching into food increases when preparing acidic dishes. You can test glazed items using lead test strips, which are sold at home improvement stores, according to Ask Extension.