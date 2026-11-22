Most household cleaning products actually damage plumbing fixtures, so experts recommend using safer alternatives that can be found in every kitchen.

Most stubborn stains on a bathtub can be removed with baking soda, vinegar, and hydrogen peroxide, while bleach, ammonia, and metal scouring pads will only damage the finish. These tips come from cleaning experts, according to Martha Stewart.

The cleaning method depends on the bathtub material. Porcelain is quite durable, whereas acrylic and fiberglass scratch easily, warns Robin Murphy, chief cleaning expert at Maid Brigade.

“Use non-abrasive sponges and avoid anything grainy. Even baking soda should be used with caution,” Murphy emphasizes.

Stone and special coatings do not tolerate vinegar or other acidic cleaners, as these corrode the surface.

What Works on Different Stains

Clean Mama founder Becky Rapinchuk recommends removing soap scum with a paste made from baking soda and Castile soap or dish soap. Apply the paste to the stain, gently scrub with a soft sponge, rinse with warm water, and wipe dry.

White vinegar works best for dissolving hard water stains: spray it on the stain, let it sit for 10–15 minutes, and rinse it off. For mold stains, a 3% hydrogen peroxide solution works well; let it sit for 30–45 minutes. Murphy recommends removing rust with a paste made from baking soda and a drop of hydrogen peroxide.

Soap scum forms when soap reacts with calcium, which is abundant in hard water. The acidity of vinegar helps dissolve mineral particles, after which they can be easily rinsed away, explains the U.S. Geological Survey ( USGS).

At the same time, professional cleaner Sarah San Angelo warns that vinegar should not be used on porcelain-enameled cast-iron bathtubs, and baking soda should not be used on fiberglass ones, as it can scratch the surface, according to Southern Living.

How to Prevent Stains from Returning

Most problems can be prevented with simple daily habits, without waiting for a deep clean.

“The best habit is to scrape off the water with a squeegee or wipe the tub dry after every use. This prevents mineral deposits and soap scum from building up in the first place,” advises Rapinchuk.

She also recommends removing bottles from the edges to prevent rings from forming, turning on the exhaust fan or opening a window, and dedicating one day a week to cleaning the bathroom. Bleach and ammonia, she says, not only damage the finish but are also unpleasant to breathe in a confined space.

Murphy compares melamine sponges on glossy surfaces to fine sandpaper, which makes them matte. Excess cleaner or poor rinsing leaves a film that attracts dirt.

“Stains become harder to remove, and eventually you’ll need to resort to harsher methods,” Murphy warns, explaining why it’s important to clean the bathtub every week.