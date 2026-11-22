British experts recommend an unusual method to help prevent windshield wiper blades from freezing during severe cold spells.

British drivers are being urged to wrap old socks around their windshield wipers to prevent them from freezing to the windshield during cold snaps. On Thursday night—the coldest night of the fall—temperatures in the Scottish Highlands dropped to -8.4°C, and the coming night could be even colder, according to the Express.

The Met Office warns that in the north of the country, in some mountain valleys, temperatures could drop to -8…-9°C. Sub-zero temperatures are also expected in the south. Forecasters predict widespread frost at night and on Saturday morning, with fog possible in some areas of the central and southern regions and Northern Ireland.

Due to these conditions, car owners who park outdoors will find their vehicles covered in frost or ice in the morning. Even with de-icing fluid, clearing the windshield takes time, and windshield wipers frozen to the glass often cannot move afterward. The British RAC offers a simple way to avoid this, in line with the Met Office’s “Weather Ready” recommendations.

“In very cold weather, you can prevent windshield wipers from freezing to the glass by placing something like a thin piece of plastic, cardboard, newspaper, or even old socks under them. If the wipers can’t move, the circuit may overheat and the fuse may blow,” the RAC warns.

The RAC also advises using high-quality antifreeze rated for at least -10°C and keeping a de-icing agent at home rather than in the car, which may be impossible to open.

A Sheet Instead of an Ice Scraper

To avoid having to defrost your car at all, you can cover the windshield with an old sheet or an unwanted rug. Wise Driving adds that stores sell special covers for the windshield and side mirrors that serve the same purpose.

Old socks will also come in handy inside the car. If you fill a sock with uncooked rice, tie it shut, and leave it on the dashboard overnight, the rice will absorb moisture from the air and reduce window fogging.

What Not to Do with Windshield Wipers

A similar life hack has long been known in Canada: there, drivers put long socks over their windshield wipers to protect them from freezing rain. However, experts advise against leaving the wipers raised overnight, according to CBC.

“They’re spring-loaded, so if even a slight gust of wind catches them and they fall, it could shatter the windshield,” emphasizes auto mechanic Matt Waterhouse. He also recommends turning on the windshield wipers only after the car has warmed up and not scraping the glass too close to the rubber blades.