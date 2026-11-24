Defense Ministers Yevhen Khmara and Wes Streeting signed an agreement to scale up production of battle-tested drones for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Ukraine and the United Kingdom have agreed to manufacture Ukrainian medium- and long-range strike drones at British factories. London will finance the production, and the finished drones will be delivered to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The relevant agreements were signed on November 21 in Kyiv by the two countries’ defense ministers, Yevhen Khmara and Wes Streeting. The model names, order volumes, and dates of the first deliveries have not been disclosed, according to Defence24.

According to Khmara, Ukrainian designs that have already been battle-tested were selected for production. The launch of production lines in the UK is expected to speed up deliveries to Ukrainian units.

“We are launching projects that strengthen the capabilities of both our countries and accelerate the development of our defense industries. Ukraine has effective defense solutions and invaluable experience in fighting the enemy. We are combining them with the United Kingdom’s manufacturing capabilities to scale up proven equipment for our defense forces more quickly,” emphasized Khmara, as quoted by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Missiles Against Jet-Powered “Shaheds”

Separately, the parties discussed accelerating the delivery of lightweight multi-purpose (LMM) missiles from British stockpiles. London was among the first to transfer a portion of these missiles to Ukraine and will replenish its own stockpiles with future deliveries. Khmara considers these weapons critically important for countering Shahed-type jet drones. Another topic of discussion was the modernization of Ukrainian-made missiles and the enhancement of long-range capabilities.

500 Million Pound Winter Aid Package

Streeting’s visit—his second as minister—took place following the announcement of a 500 million pound British military aid package. Of this amount, 240 million pounds will be allocated for over a thousand anti-aircraft missiles with launchers and more than a dozen radars, while 260 million will go toward more than 1,000 long-range strike drones, as well as maritime, logistics, and reconnaissance drones, communications equipment, and electronic warfare systems. More than 80% of the funds from the second tranche are to be spent with British companies, according to the UK government.

During a meeting with the British delegation, Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for the aid that London had provided to Kyiv ahead of the cold weather.

“We are also grateful for your winter aid package. This isn’t just about words. It’s about real steps to strengthen, first and foremost, our army and, of course, our civilians,” the president noted.

The British minister, in turn, linked support for Ukraine to the security of his own country and to Russia’s massive attacks on energy and water infrastructure.

“The front line in Ukraine is our front line for freedom and democracy. Putin isn’t just trying to destroy bridges; he’s trying to break the spirit of the Ukrainian people. We stand united in our support for Ukraine, and we won’t let you down,” Streating declared.