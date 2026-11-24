The German military tested the latest loitering munitions and AI systems at a training range in Lithuania as part of preparations for the permanent deployment of a brigade.

The Bundeswehr conducted its first tactical tests of kamikaze drones during exercises in Lithuania, near the border with Belarus. Berlin plans to permanently station a tank brigade of approximately 5,000 troops by the end of 2027, according to N1.

The tests began on Sunday, November 22. They were observed by the commander of the German Army, General Christian Freuding. Along with the drones, the military also tested AI-based target-tracking software, Radio Moldova reports, citing Reuters.

These tests are of particular importance to the German Army. Germany did not decide to procure loitering munitions until 2025, following years of political and military debate. These single-use drones can circle over a designated area for an extended period before diving toward a target and exploding upon impact. Both Russia and Ukraine are using them in the war.

At the Rudninkai training ground, drones from the German companies Helsing and Stark, equipped with inert—that is, non-explosive—warheads, attacked main battle tanks. The demonstration took place as part of the Freedom Shield exercises, the largest German military exercises ever held in Lithuania.

A few days earlier, at the same training ground, the German military tested Helsing’s Clarity system for the first time. It processes large amounts of data from satellites, drones, and other sensors, analyzes it faster than a human can, and suggests possible courses of action. Freuding, who was previously responsible for supplying German weapons to Ukraine, is convinced that both technologies are indispensable for modern warfare. In February, he is set to take office as Germany’s Chief of Defense.

First Permanent Brigade Abroad

Berlin announced the permanent deployment of a combat brigade in Lithuania in 2023. For Germany, this marked the first such step in history. The newly formed Panzerbrigade 45 will be based in Rudninkai and Rukla. When it becomes fully operational at the end of 2027, it will consist of about 5,000 troops and 2,000 pieces of equipment, including dozens of tanks. Currently, approximately 1,800 of its troops are already stationed in Lithuania.

Berlin began deploying additional troops to the German-led multinational battle group in Lithuania in April 2024. At that time, work began on establishing a permanent military base. The brigade was officially launched in May 2025, according to NATO.

Following the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Germany significantly increased its defense spending and allocated hundreds of billions of euros to modernize its military after decades of underfunding. NATO warns that Moscow could launch a large-scale offensive against one of the Alliance’s member states as early as 2029. Russia denies having aggressive intentions and accuses NATO of fueling tensions through its expansion.