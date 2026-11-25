This decor item works as a passive air freshener, but most people use it incorrectly. Here’s how an aroma diffuser works and how to make one yourself.

A small bottle filled with scented liquid and a few wooden sticks, often placed in the bathroom or entryway, looks like a decorative item. In reality, it’s a reed diffuser—a passive air freshener that releases fragrance around the clock for several weeks without the need for a flame, an outlet, or daily spraying, according to The Coolist.

Unlike a spray, which produces a brief burst of scent, the diffuser works slowly and evenly. It continuously masks unpleasant odors, making it ideal for places where a candle would be inappropriate.

What the sticks do

Rattan is most commonly used: its fibers are riddled with tiny channels through which the liquid rises, much like water on a paper towel. At the open ends of the sticks, it evaporates and carries the scent throughout the room. The narrow neck of the bottle reduces evaporation from the surface, so more liquid passes through the sticks.

Here are a few practical tips. The more sticks you use, the stronger the scent—but the liquid will run out faster. If you flip the sticks over, the freshly saturated ends are exposed to the air, and the scent temporarily intensifies.

How to Make Your Own and What to Watch Out For

To make a homemade diffuser, you’ll need a narrow-necked glass bottle, a special diffuser base, and an essential oil approved by the manufacturer. Cooking oil isn’t suitable: it’s too thick, and random sticks may not absorb the liquid well. For a batch of about 170 g, use approximately 128 g of the base and 43 g of essential oil, weighed on an electronic scale. If the label on one of the products specifies a lower permissible proportion, you should adhere to that.

Gently stir the mixture, pour it through a funnel into a bottle, leaving a little space at the top, and insert 6–8 rattan sticks. After an hour, turn the bottle upside down over the sink, and repeat this approximately once a week. It is recommended to place the bottle on a stand and wipe up any drips immediately.

Keep the diffuser away from heat sources, sparks, open flames, and children. The liquid may irritate the skin and eyes, damage varnished wooden surfaces, and is hazardous if swallowed. It’s also important to remember that a diffuser only masks odors, so you should identify and eliminate the source of any persistent unpleasant smells.

Although home fragrance has been practiced for millennia, the diffuser with sticks is a relatively recent invention. It was first described by the French chemist René-Maurice Gattefossé in 1937 in the book *Aromathérapie: Les Huiles Essentielles, Hormones Végétales*, according to Lifestyle Packaging.