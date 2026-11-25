An international group of researchers has discovered an unexpected link between the number of pets and life satisfaction in 93 countries around the world.

Residents of countries with a higher number of cats per capita are, on average, more satisfied with their lives. This is the conclusion reached by researchers from the U.S., Mexico, Finland, and Latvia, who analyzed data from 93 countries. However, the authors themselves emphasize that no causal link between the number of cats and happiness has been established, according to Index.hr.

The study, led by Dario Maestripieri of the University of Chicago, was published in the journal PLOS ONE. The researchers compared happiness levels in countries with the number of cats per 10,000 residents, the level of well-being, and the prevalence of the Toxoplasma gondii parasite, which reproduces in the intestines of cats. Happiness indicators were taken from a ranking based on Gallup surveys from 2022–2024.

The link between the number of cats and happiness becomes stronger when GDP per capita and income levels are taken into account. According to the authors, wealthier countries typically have more cats and fewer parasites: there, animals are more likely to live indoors, be vaccinated, and be fed commercial cat food. In poorer countries, there are significantly more cats roaming freely on the streets.

The Parasite That Skews the Statistics

When the researchers excluded factors related to prosperity from their analysis, the strongest indicators of happiness turned out to be the number of cats and recent toxoplasmosis infections. Countries with a higher proportion of new infections ranked lower on the happiness index, whereas for long-standing, chronic infections, this link was weaker. At the same time, countries with more cats do not necessarily encounter the parasite more often.

The authors distinguished between acute infection, indicated by IgM antibodies and associated with inflammation—which can affect mood and cognition—and latent infection, indicated by IgG antibodies, which previous studies have linked to mental disorders. The combination of the psychological benefits of cats and the risk of infection through them is what the researchers call the “biopsychological paradox,” as noted in the PLOS ONE article.

Caution Regarding the Findings

The study has significant limitations. Data on toxoplasmosis were drawn from surveys of pregnant women, as information on the general population is lacking, and statistics on cats do not distinguish between pets and strays.

“This is a correlation at the national level, so we cannot claim that more cats make people happier,” the authors emphasize. At the same time, they consider the patterns identified to be interesting enough to warrant further research.

Other population studies also link cat ownership to greater psychological well-being and a lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease, though they, too, find only a correlation. Toxoplasma, in turn, is more commonly carried by feral cats that hunt for their own food than by domestic cats, according to The Conversation.