You can make an effective paste using ordinary peels and baking soda to clean dishes and silverware and eliminate unpleasant odors in the kitchen.

Banana peels, which are usually thrown away, can be mixed with baking soda to make a paste for cleaning plastic flower pots, trash cans, and dishes with light stains. The mixture also helps eliminate unpleasant odors and doesn’t require expensive cleaning products, according to Oslobođenje.

To make the paste, you’ll need the peels from two bananas, a glass of water, and two teaspoons of baking soda. Cut the peels into small pieces, blend them with water until smooth, and then add the baking soda.

Apply the mixture to the surface with a soft sponge, let it sit for a few minutes, and gently rub it in. Finally, wipe away any residue with a clean, damp cloth.

Before treating a large area, it’s recommended to test the solution on an inconspicuous spot to ensure it doesn’t leave marks or damage the material. It’s best to prepare the paste immediately before use and make only as much as needed, without saving any leftovers for later.

From the Trash Can to Silver

Scott Schroeder, a cleaning expert at CottageCare, suggests using a similar mixture of banana peels and water—but without baking soda—for tarnished silver and stainless steel. Apply the paste with a soft cloth and rub the surface, writes Martha Stewart.

“Banana peels contain potassium and natural oils that act as a buffer, helping to restore shine,” Schroeder notes.

To combat odors in the kitchen, he recommends placing chopped-up peels at the bottom of the trash can under the bag and replacing them every time you take out the trash. “It will absorb odors and add a touch of freshness,” the expert emphasizes.

According to Schroeder, the inner side of the peel can also be used to remove scuffs from shoes and wooden floors: the natural waxes help eliminate them, and the surface is then wiped down with a soft cloth.

What’s Hidden in the Peel

Scientists have long viewed banana peels as a valuable raw material rather than waste. According to a 2022 review of studies, it contains phosphorus, iron, calcium, magnesium, and sodium, with potassium being the most important mineral. The peel is rich in phenolic compounds with antioxidant and antimicrobial activity and is already being used, in particular, for water purification, according to a publication on PubMed Central.