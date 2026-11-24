Experts explained whether ordinary potatoes can remove corrosion from kitchen utensils and why this method may only be partially effective.

Potato peels, combined with baking soda, can remove light rust from kitchen metal items: cast-iron skillets, steel pots, baking sheets, knives, graters, and old utensils. The method requires no special products, and the peels—which are usually thrown away—get a second life, according to The Coolist.

The publication cites Food Republic: the oxalic acid in potatoes supposedly dissolves the rust, while the baking soda acts as a mild abrasive, removing residue without scratching the metal, unlike harsh cleaners or wire brushes. Sprinkle a thin layer of baking soda on the rusty spot and cover it with a potato peel, flesh-side down. You can insert a knife or small utensil into a raw potato cut in half. Leave everything overnight, and in the morning, scrub it under running water using the same potato peel or the half of the potato dipped in baking soda. For stubborn stains, add a pinch of coarse salt.

The most important step, which is often skipped, is drying. Cast iron should not be left to dry on its own: wipe it dry and place it on a warm burner for a minute or two. Then, coat the pan with a thin layer of oil and bake it for about an hour at 175°C to restore the protective coating. This method is only effective for surface rust: if rust has covered most of the pan or left deep pitting, you’ll need a solution of vinegar and water along with fine steel wool; severely damaged items may not be worth saving.

Does the Potato Trick Really Work?

Scientists question the chemical basis of this trick. Paul Adams, research editor at America’s Test Kitchen, compared the active ingredient content in a potato to that of a popular commercial cleaner in a comment to Parade.

“Bar Keeper’s Friend contains about 10 percent oxalic acid, while potatoes contain closer to 0.05 percent. That’s about 200 times less—not nearly enough to have any effect,” Adams emphasizes.

According to him, the effect is primarily mechanical: the potato provides moisture and serves as a convenient handle, while the abrasive—coarse salt—does the bulk of the work. The starch simply forms a paste with water that holds the salt in place. Adams considers baking soda a useful addition for greasy dishes: as an alkali, it makes the grease partially soluble in water.

At the same time, the expert acknowledges that the method makes sense for cookware with a protective layer, such as cast iron or carbon steel. “A sponge is usually not abrasive enough to remove baked-on grime, and steel wool destroys the protective coating,” Adams notes. According to him, this method is not designed for heavy rust or thick layers of burnt-on grease.