An artifact that had been propping up a building in a Czech village for years turned out to be a skillfully crafted mold for casting weapons, dating back more than 3,000 years.

A stone that for years had served as part of the foundation of a barn in the Czech village of Morkuvky in southern Moravia turned out to be half of a casting mold used to make spearheads. This mold is over 3,000 years old and was used during the Late Bronze Age for the standardized production of weapons, according to Futura-Sciences.

The artifact is nearly 23 cm long, and scientists date it to approximately 1350 BCE, writes Live Science.

The study’s findings were published in the journal Archeologické rozhledy. Milan Saláš of the Moravian Museum in Brno participated in the research. The mold was carved from rhyolite tuff, a dense volcanic rock that withstands intense heat and does not crack.

Ancient foundry workers would have joined this half with its counterpart, secured them with copper wire, and poured molten bronze into the cavity. Microscopic analysis revealed traces of intense heating and surface wear, leading researchers to conclude that the mold was used to cast a large number of identical arrowheads.

The stone, weighing 1.09 kg, was found back in 2007 by the owner of a house in the village while he was working in his garden: one corner was sticking out of the ground. In 2024, the artifact was acquired by the Moravian Museum, according to Masaryk University.

Casting molds are rarely found among Bronze Age artifacts, although it was precisely these reusable stone tools that made mass production possible. Jan Petřík of the Institute of Geological Sciences at Masaryk University considers the Moravian find to be exceptional.

“Despite minor damage, this is one of the best-preserved halves of a casting mold of this type in the Czech Republic. It bears unmistakable macroscopic traces of repeated and intensive use associated with thermal stress,” Petrzik emphasizes.

A Rock That Traveled from the Carpathians

A petrographic analysis conducted by Antonín Přihystal linked the rock to the Carpathian region. The nearest significant deposits of rhyolite tuff are located in northern Hungary. The type of spear for which the mold was intended is rare in Moravia but common in the Carpathians.

“The mold from Morkuvky, therefore, is conclusive evidence of long-distance import and yet another indication of Carpathian influences within the Middle Danube Urnfield Culture,” notes Petrzyk.

How the artifact ended up under a barn

Based on the shape of the spearhead, researchers linked the find to the Urnfield Culture. This Late Bronze Age community cremated the dead and buried the ashes in ceramic urns. Such tools are usually found at settlements or in burials, so discovering one outside a clear archaeological context is unusual.

Scientists speculate that in more recent times, the stone was moved from a nearby settlement of this culture and used in construction. It is not yet known who exactly the casters were or how many arrowheads they cast: without other artifacts or remains of furnaces nearby, researchers can only rely on comparisons with already known workshops.