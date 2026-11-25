From the secluded village of Stegna to unforgettable sunsets in the mountains: a guide to little-known spots on this Greek island from a Jet2holidays manager.

Ruth Jones, a destination manager for the tour operator Jet2holidays in Rhodes, has named the places on the largest island in the Dodecanese that tourists should visit. Among them are the neighboring island of Symi, the little-known village of Stegna, and the mountains near Kritinia, where you can watch the sunset, according to The Independent.

Jones’s first tip is a short boat ride from the city of Rhodes to the small island of Symi, which, she says, is perfect for a refreshing dip in the sea. The island makes the strongest impression as soon as you arrive.

“Be sure to stand closer to the bow of the boat as it enters the harbor: you’ll see colorful traditional houses nestled on the hillside, and it’s breathtaking,” Jones notes.

The expert advises against leaving Symi until you’ve tried the local shrimp. They’re best ordered with a Greek salad, fresh bread, and a glass of chilled white wine.

Jones considers the small village of Stegna on the east coast to be Rhodes’ true “hidden gem.”

“It’s a secluded and peaceful part of Rhodes; the water here is calm, and the long beach is a perfect blend of sand and pebbles,” the expert emphasizes.

Dinner in the courtyard and cocktails with a view of the Acropolis

For her stay, Jones would choose the small, stylish Absolute Kiotari hotel near the beach. In her opinion, it’s convenient to rent a car from here and head south to the island, particularly to the village of Lindos, which is a must-see.

In the Old Town, the expert recommends dining at the family-run Marco Polo restaurant, located in the courtyard of an historic building. After dinner, she suggests trying some freshly made limoncello. In Lindos, her favorite spot is the Courtyard Bar with its rooftop terrace, offering views of the winding streets and the illuminated ancient Acropolis.

The Old Town of Rhodes is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. From 1309 to 1523, the island was occupied by the Knights of the Order of St. John, who transformed the capital into a fortress with walls stretching 4 km in length. After 1523, most of the churches were converted into mosques, and Ottoman baths and houses were added to the architectural ensemble, according to UNESCO.

According to Jones, the best views during the golden hour are on the island’s west coast.

“In the summer, I especially love hiking in the mountains near Kritinia and watching the sun set over the sea and the smaller, lesser-known islands nearby,” the expert shares.