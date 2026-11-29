Researchers found genetic material on the relic that indicates centuries-old contamination and subsequent restorations of the canvas.

A new DNA analysis of the Shroud of Turin, believed to be the burial cloth of Jesus Christ, has revealed traces of humans, animals, and plants on the fabric. In addition, some of the fibers examined date from later centuries: radiocarbon dating of two of them indicated the periods 1451–1622 and 1642–1800. The results of the study, published in July 2026 in the journal Scientific Reports, were reported by o2.pl.

The researchers worked with flax fibers collected in 1978 from various sections of the Shroud by Professor Pierluigi Baima Bollone. This time, the genetic material was analyzed using metagenomic sequencing. The human DNA in the samples shows clear signs of modern origin, which is to be expected given the number of people who have touched the relic. The dominant mitochondrial haplogroup matched that of Baima Bollone himself, who was of Jewish descent. Among others, the researchers identified the rare H33 haplogroup, which is particularly common among Druze in the Middle East, according to the article in *Scientific Reports*.

From Cats to Corn

Genetic material from cats, dogs, chickens, cows, goats, sheep, pigs, horses, deer, and rabbits was found on the fabric, as well as from fish, marine crustaceans, flies, and arachnids. Plants included carrots, wheat, peppers, bananas, peanuts, corn, and tomatoes. Some of these did not reach Europe from the Americas until the 16th century. The Smithsonian reported on the findings back in the spring, when the study existed only as an unreviewed preprint.

The study’s lead author, Gianni Barkaccia, a geneticist at the University of Padua, believes that the findings indicate “significant contamination of the shroud from the environment, which likely occurred in recent centuries, especially following the voyages of Marco Polo and Christopher Columbus,” the researcher emphasizes.

Nearly 40% of the human DNA belongs to people of Indian descent. The dating of the threads coincides with two restorations of the shroud following fires: in 1534 and 1694.

Skeptics remain unconvinced

Andrea Nicolotti, a historian at the University of Turin who did not participate in the study, doubts that such data will help establish the fabric’s origin.

“Since the object was handled by people even from distant lands, and also came into contact with items that likewise originated from far-off places, it was contaminated in various ways, making it impossible to reconstruct all the stages and the exact point of origin,” Nicolotti notes.

Anders Getherström, a paleogeneticist at Stockholm University, still sees no reason to doubt that the shroud is French. Allison Mann, a biological anthropologist at the University of Wyoming, is convinced that scientists will have to do a lot more work to convince her.

The debate over the relic’s authenticity has been ongoing for centuries. In 1988, three laboratories used radiocarbon dating to date the cloth to between 1260 and 1390. The Vatican has yet to officially comment on the Shroud’s authenticity, according to Britannica.