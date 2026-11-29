The Spanish publication 20minutos presented a puzzle in which the sequence 5, 3, 15, 4, 60, 5 requires an unconventional approach to solving it.

A Spanish educational publication challenged its readers to find the number that continues the sequence 5, 3, 15, 4, 60, 5. The correct answer is 300, and to arrive at it, you need to notice a pattern not between adjacent numbers, but between several terms in the sequence, according to 20minutos.

The sequence appears chaotic: the numbers sometimes increase and sometimes decrease sharply. Therefore, the usual approach of finding the difference between adjacent terms does not work here.

The authors of the problem advise checking several options before drawing a conclusion. “Not all number sequences follow a single operation between adjacent terms,” the puzzle creators emphasize. If the answer isn’t found right away, they suggest comparing several elements of the sequence with one another.

According to the authors, such problems train logical thinking, the ability to recognize patterns, and mental arithmetic.

Multiplication Instead of Subtraction

The pattern is already evident in the first three numbers: the product of the first and second numbers gives the third, since 5 × 3 = 15. The rule then repeats: the third number multiplied by the fourth gives the fifth, that is, 15 × 4 = 60.

The publication also draws attention to the multipliers, which increase by one with each step: first 3, then 4, and then 5. Therefore, the sixth number in the sequence is the next multiplier.

Thus, the seventh number is obtained by multiplying the last two known terms: 60 × 5 = 300. According to the authors, the problem serves as a reminder that a sequence should be analyzed from various angles, rather than limiting oneself to subtraction alone.