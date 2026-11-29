Experts explained why you shouldn't rush to throw away a sprouted vegetable and how to store it properly so it stays fresh longer.

Sprouted garlic is safe to eat: the green sprouts that appear on the cloves during storage are not toxic, and the clove itself is safe to eat as long as it remains firm. However, if it wilts and dries out, it’s best to compost it, according to Binette et Jardin.

Garlic is a bulb, so sprouting in the kitchen means that poor storage conditions have brought it out of dormancy. This is facilitated by room temperatures of 18–20°C, humidity, and light, as well as the approach of spring. The refrigerator won’t help: low temperatures can also trigger sprouting. It’s best to store garlic in a dry, cool, dark, and well-ventilated place.

The main argument of those who advocate removing the sprouts is the bitter aftertaste. However, this is noticeable only in raw garlic and disappears after cooking. The reputation of sprouted garlic as being hard to digest isn’t universally true: only people with sensitive digestive systems may notice a difference.

Sprouts can even be beneficial

A study published in 2014 in the *Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry* showed that sprouting increases garlic’s antioxidant activity. It was highest in extracts from garlic that had sprouted for five days, whereas in fresh garlic, this indicator was relatively low. On the fifth or sixth day of sprouting, the metabolic profile of garlic also changed significantly, according to the abstract of the article on the Konkuk University website.

When Garlic Is Beyond Saving

American experts interviewed by Simply Recipes are also unanimous about the safety of sprouted garlic cloves. Wisconsin farmer Greg Stader points out that the sprout itself has a mild flavor, so it isn’t necessary to cut it out. However, the appearance of green shoots indicates that the garlic is aging, so it should be used as soon as possible.

“Garlic is spoiled and should be thrown out when it becomes moldy, soft, spongy, or discolored. Fresh garlic should be firm, hard, and tightly wrapped in its paper skin,” emphasizes Richard LaMarita, chief instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education.

Stader advises against storing garlic in a closed drawer, near the stove, or in the refrigerator. If you can’t use it before it sprouts, experts suggest freezing the garlic—either peeled and chopped or in whole heads—where it will keep for about a year.