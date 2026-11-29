The U.S. Department of Agriculture has explained how to prevent "freezer burn" and preserve the flavor of foods that are stored in the freezer for long periods of time.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recommends wrapping meat in heavy-duty aluminum foil over the store packaging before freezing it. This provides better protection against “freezer burn,” which causes the meat to dry out and lose its flavor, according to Maison & Travaux, citing Cronista.

After a few weeks in the freezer, gray or brown spots may appear on the meat. This is caused by sublimation: ice crystals on the surface turn into vapor, skipping the liquid phase. As a result, the meat dries out, and contact with oxygen changes its color and flavor.

There’s no need to remove the original packaging. The package should be completely wrapped in a large sheet of sturdy foil, carefully sealing the edges and leaving no air pockets. An alternative to foil is special freezer bags: before sealing them, you should remove as much air as possible. Regular plastic bags are not suitable for this.

Why Store Packaging Isn’t Enough

The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) clarifies that it is safe to freeze meat or poultry in supermarket packaging, but it allows air to pass through. If you do not plan to use the product within one or two months, the agency recommends wrapping it additionally in airtight, heavy-duty aluminum foil or special freezer paper, according to the USDA FSIS.

Which Materials Really Prevent Drying Out

Kenji Lopez-Alt, author of the Food Lab project, notes that most household plastic wraps slowly but surely allow air and water vapor to escape. Therefore, even multiple layers do not guarantee protection, especially for lean game meat with a large exposed surface area, writes Popular Science. The expert considers thick vacuum-sealed bags or freezer-safe zip-top bags to be the best option.

“If you don’t have a vacuum sealer, tightly wrapping the meat in aluminum foil and then in plastic wrap helps. The foil does most of the work as a moisture barrier. The plastic wrap is needed mainly to prevent leaks during freezing and thawing and to ensure the aluminum foil fits snugly,” notes López-Alt.

The U.S. National Center for Home Canning also warns that lightweight household aluminum foil is not suitable for freezing. Heavy-duty foil can easily tear or puncture, so it should be wrapped in an additional layer.