Harrison Pierce, who has traveled to 14 countries with his cat Isabel, spoke about the pitfalls of air travel with pets that owners often overlook.

American traveler Harrison Pierce, who has been living on the road for five years with his cat Isabel and has already visited 14 countries in North and South America and Europe with her, has listed five mistakes that pet owners most often make when flying. Some of them have cost him thousands of dollars, according to Business Insider.

Videos of cats sleeping in airplane seats or sitting on their owners’ shoulders are popular on social media. However, airlines generally require that the animal remain in a carrier at all times: in the terminal, in the lounge, on board, and after landing. Different rules apply only to service animals.

“Even if your pet is well-behaved at home, an airport or an airplane is an unfamiliar and stressful environment. Outside of its carrier, the animal could run away, disturb another traveler, trigger someone’s allergies, or cause damage,” warns Pierce.

The second mistake is poor preparation for a long day of travel. Pierce always packs the same blanket in his carry-on backpack, checks all the fasteners before boarding, and avoids giving his cat sedatives due to health risks, sticking to natural treats instead.

He also advises adding the pet to the reservation as early as possible, since the number of seats for pets in the cabin is limited. In addition, there are route-specific restrictions: most U.S. airlines do not allow pets in the cabin on flights to and from Colombia, so Pierce flies to Miami and from there takes a separate flight operated by the Colombian airline Avianca. At security checkpoints, you should immediately notify the staff about the animal, as you are not allowed to go through the full-body scanner while holding it.

Documents That Could Derail Your Trip

Lack of knowledge about entry requirements turned out to be the most costly mistake. While planning a trip to Peru, Pierce didn’t know that a cat entering from Europe needs a rabies antibody titer test, and he didn’t have time to get it done. He had to fly to North Carolina and leave the animal with his parents, and the non-refundable lodging he’d booked was lost. Due to a 10–30-day quarantine, he also canceled his trip to Australia.

“The main thing is to check everything yourself. Not every veterinarian regularly issues international veterinary certificates, and a missed field, an incorrect date, or another minor mistake could mean you’ll have to start all over again or be turned away at the border,” the traveler emphasizes.

What the regulator and veterinarians say

Many airlines transport only cats and dogs as pets; they do not accept brachycephalic breeds due to respiratory risks, impose restrictions on size, weight, and age (usually 8 weeks or older) and may refuse to allow a restless animal to fly. Some carriers require a veterinary certificate issued no earlier than 10 days before travel, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Bond Vet veterinarian Jeremy Kimmelsstil advises contacting a veterinarian 6–8 weeks before departure to allow time to update vaccinations and prepare documents, which may have strict deadlines.