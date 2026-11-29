A new study refutes the theory that arthropods were the first creatures to colonize land.

Scientists still cannot definitively determine which animal first appeared on Earth. Sponges, rib-finned fish, or long-extinct marine organisms are all contenders for this title, according to biologists Matthew Brown of Mississippi State University and Daniel Lar of the University of São Paulo, as reported by Atlantico.

To reconstruct the emergence of the animal kingdom, researchers are delving more than 650 million years into the past. They are combining data from fossils, genetics, and observations of modern living organisms. This approach helps us understand how multicellular life emerged on Earth.

Who Was the First to Emerge from the Water

Equally controversial is the question of which animal was the first to set foot on land. Paleontologists at the Natural History Museum in London studied trackways left more than 500 million years ago and concluded that they could have been made by mollusks, according to the Natural History Museum.

Until now, this distinction had been attributed to the group that includes insects and spiders. The hard exoskeletons of these creatures were much better preserved in the rock, which is why their remains have been found most frequently.

“The most interesting aspect of this study is the discovery that arthropods may not have been the first animals to explore the air-exposed environments of the intertidal zone. Instead, mollusks or mollusk-like animals may have been the pioneers of these early forays onto land, dating back to the Cambrian period,” notes lead author Jiekun Wang.

According to him, these animals could survive in the air for at least 15 minutes. Thus, after leaving the water, they did not die immediately but could remain on land for quite some time.

The researchers published their work in the journal *Proceedings of the Royal Society B*. First, they identified the likely creators of the tracks based on their characteristic movement patterns, and then used computer modeling to recreate how such tracks form underwater and in the air. Mollusk-like animals began venturing into open areas as early as the second stage of the Cambrian Period—that is, tens of millions of years before arthropods. The oldest of the analyzed tracks, found in Australia, are approximately 529–525 million years old, according to the article.

Study co-author Imran Rahman believes that the emergence of animals on land had significant consequences for the entire Earth system.

“By moving onto land, they would have begun to move and mix sediment, which would have affected the distribution and availability of nutrients. If they died in this environment, their remains would become yet another source of nutrients,” Rahman emphasizes.