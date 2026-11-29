Deposits estimated to be worth $300 billion have been discovered in the provinces of Liaoning and Hunan, but international experts have cast doubt on these figures.

China has announced its largest gold discovery since 1949. According to official estimates, the Dadangou deposit in Liaoning Province contains more than 1,400 metric tons of gold, and together with the Wanggu gold field in Hunan Province, the theoretical value of the reserves approaches $300 billion, according to CHIP.pl.

Dadangou alone could theoretically yield up to $165 billion. Actual profits will depend on the costs of mining and processing the ore, as well as the percentage of the metal that can be extracted. Studies show that between 65% and 91% of the gold contained in the ore can be recovered from this deposit.

Two years ago, geologists in Wanggu discovered more than 40 gold-bearing veins containing approximately 300 metric tons of metal at depths of up to 2,000 meters. Further modeling suggests that, taking deeper layers into account, the resources could exceed 1,000 metric tons—equivalent to about $115 billion. However, this estimate remains a projection and requires confirmation through new drill holes.

Huge volumes, low-grade ore

Dadangou was discovered by the Liaoning Fifth Geological Brigade. Scientists classify it as a super-large deposit with a low gold content: typically between 0.3 and 1 gram per metric ton of ore, with individual samples reaching up to 3 grams. The deposit’s advantages include shallow depth and favorable conditions for beneficiation and metallurgical processing. The authors of the study propose identifying a distinct “Dadangou-type” of deposits, which could aid in the search for similar deposits in eastern Liaoning, according to China Mining Magazine.

Skepticism from the World Gold Council

Back in 2024, when the Hunan Provincial Geological Bureau announced more than 35 million ounces of gold beneath the Wanggu field, the World Gold Council (WGC) reacted with caution. The organization’s senior market strategist, John Reed, questioned the scale of the discovery, according to Mining.com.

“A potential resource of 1,000 metric tons sounds more like wishful thinking. A figure of 300 metric tons seems more reasonable; perhaps this is an inferred or indicated resource. To convert this into reserves, significantly more drilling will be required,” Reed noted.

The expert emphasizes that Chinese reporting standards for minerals do not align with international ones, so an independent audit is critically important. Deposits at depths of 2,000–3,000 meters are rare, and their development is complicated by high temperatures, seismic risks, and high costs.

“Even if this is confirmed, it will take years to begin production at such a deposit,” Reed warns.

According to his estimate, a mine producing 15–30 metric tons per year would account for only about 1% of global gold supply, which totals approximately 3,600 metric tons annually. At the same time, for China—the world’s largest gold producer, where output has been declining recently—such discoveries could help reverse this trend.