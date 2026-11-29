Botanists opened a bottle that had been sealed back in 1879, and through DNA analysis, they discovered something they hadn't expected to find.

Weed seeds that botanist William James Beale buried in 1879 on the campus of Michigan State University sprouted after 141 years underground. DNA analysis revealed a hybrid among the sprouts that was not supposed to be in the bottle, according to Science&Vie.

Four university botanists dug up another bottle in April 2021 at night at a location that remains a secret. The results of the study were published in 2023 in the *American Journal of Botany*. Bell posed a practical question for farmers: how long can weeds lie dormant in tilled soil before sprouting again? He filled 20 bottles with a mixture of sand and seeds and buried them neck-down to prevent water from getting inside.

Over the course of 244 days of observation, 20 seeds germinated, eight of them within the first 11 days. All the seedlings belonged to the Verbascum genus: 19 were identified as Verbascum blattaria, and one turned out to be a hybrid of this species with Verbascum thapsus. Forty percent of the mullein seeds placed in the bottle germinated. For the first time in the history of the experiment, scientists confirmed the species through DNA sequencing, according to an article in the *American Journal of Botany*. The authors note that most of the species in Bila’s experiment had completely lost their germination capacity within the first 60 years.

The 1879 Error

The researchers speculate that an error occurred during the preparation of the experiment in 1879 regarding the collection or labeling of the seeds. Both species of thistle grow side by side in Michigan’s wastelands, sometimes interbreed, and their seeds are very similar. Margaret Fleming’s team favors the theory that a hybrid seed was collected by accident. Future vials may confirm or refute this hypothesis.

Mulleins owe their resilience to their small, hard seeds. A single flowering stem produces tens of thousands of seeds every summer, which, after plowing, can lie dormant in the darkness underground for decades.

An Experiment That Will Outlive the Researchers

Four bottles remain underground. According to the protocol, the experiment is scheduled to continue until the year 2100, and the next bottle, based on the current schedule, will be dug up around 2040. Initially, the bottles were retrieved every five years; starting in 1920, every ten years; and since 1980, every twenty years. Now the team is considering extending the interval to 30 years.

The main question that Bell posed nearly a century and a half ago remains unanswered, according to biologist Marjorie Weber, one of the study’s new curators.

“We know that seeds can be stored for a very long time under ideal conditions, such as in seed banks or in permafrost. We don’t really know how long seeds can last in the soil. And that’s where most of them are,” Weber emphasized in an interview with MPR News.

No one on the current team will live to see the experiment’s conclusion, so the curators will have to choose their own successors. Professor Frank Telewski, who handed the project over to younger colleagues, believes this should be done before the 2040 excavation.

“If I’m lucky, I’ll be 85, and I really hope I can be there as a spectator to watch the team excavate it alongside their new colleagues,” Telewski noted.