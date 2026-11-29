This budget-friendly life hack helps protect furniture from stains and moisture, but experts warn of certain nuances when using the material.

Cleaning experts recommend lining the bottoms of kitchen drawers with a sheet of aluminum foil. This trick protects furniture from stains, moisture, and odors, and also cuts down on cleaning time, according to The Coolist.

Drawer bottoms are often made of particleboard or thin plywood with a laminate finish. A leaking bottle of oil, a jar of honey, or wet utensils can leave stains, cause swelling, or leave a lingering odor. The foil acts as a barrier between the drawer and its contents.

Cleaning is also made easier: you don’t need to empty the drawer and scrub the corners—just remove the sheet, shake out the crumbs, and put in a new one. Aluminum foil doesn’t absorb water, so it protects the wood near the sink or dishwasher, where humidity is higher. This life hack has gone viral on social media because it’s inexpensive, takes just a few minutes, and the results are immediately visible.

Before placing the foil, clean the drawer and let it dry completely. Cut the foil slightly larger than the bottom of the drawer and fold the edges to form a shallow tray. For heavy items, it’s best to use thicker foil. Replace it when it tears or gets dirty; for drawers used most frequently, replace it about once a month. This trick works best in drawers where you store oil, spices, baking ingredients, and under the coffee maker.

What Not to Expect from Aluminum Foil

Claims that aluminum foil repels insects or reflects heat lack reliable evidence. It tears and crumples easily, so it’s not well-suited for drawers containing cutlery. A silicone or rubber dish mat performs the same function for longer and without the need for disposable materials.

Cleaning experts are skeptical of a similar trick involving lining refrigerator shelves with aluminum foil. All three experts interviewed agreed that there are better ways to keep things clean, according to Yahoo.

“I don’t think it’s effective. For example, if you have a small spill or a leak from a fruit container, the foil won’t absorb the liquid. It’ll just run off the edges if you’re not careful,” notes Rhonda Wilson, a lead cleaner at FreshSpace Cleaning.

Alex Varela of Oakville Maids adds that aluminum foil doesn’t protect against mold and bacteria, and the sheets still have to be removed and replaced regularly. Experts also point out the material’s fragility.

“A foil liner doesn’t always reduce the amount of cleaning. If the foil tears and traps spills underneath it, you’ll have twice as much to clean up,” warns Mike Lacey, co-owner of Molly Maid of Central Prince George’s County.

For those who still want to give it a try, experts advise first thoroughly cleaning the refrigerator and not blocking the ventilation openings, leaving 2.5–5 cm from the edges of the shelves. Once a week, check to see if moisture is collecting under the foil. For dishes with sauces and liquids, Wilson recommends a drip tray with high sides.