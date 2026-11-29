A blogger conducted an experiment to find out whether the balls can keep water in a liquid state in winter, and pointed out a dangerous alternative.

Floating ping-pong balls in a chicken waterer can prevent the water from freezing in the winter. A French publication offers this advice, citing a number of experts: the lightweight balls move with the wind or when the birds drink, and moving water freezes more slowly than still water, according to Mon jardin ma maison.

At the same time, the authors warn against another popular method: adding salt to the water. Birds are sensitive to excess salt, so even small amounts that regularly end up in the waterer can cause digestive upset, dehydration, and other health problems. The publication suggests safer alternatives, such as changing the water frequently, using insulated waterers, and placing them in a location protected from the cold and wind.

An Experiment on the Terrace

The effectiveness of the ball method has already been tested in practice, and the results were negative. Randy, the author of an American blog, conducted a controlled experiment. He poured 1.9 liters of water into three plastic buckets and placed three balls in each of two of them. In one bucket, he used his finger to mimic the chickens’ pecking, while the third bucket served as a control, without any balls, according to Randy’s Chicken Blog.

At the start, the water in all containers was about 9.5 °C. After an hour and a half, a thin layer of ice formed in one of the buckets with the balls; after two hours, ice had formed in all three; and after 2.5 hours, all the buckets were covered with a solid layer of ice. The temperature in them dropped at a similar rate.

The blogger does not dispute that turbulent water does indeed freeze more slowly: this is precisely why streams continue to flow even when neighboring lakes are already frozen over. What he finds questionable is the scale of the experiment, since a few balls are hardly capable of stirring the water in a water trough to the same extent.

“It’s scientifically sound, but not really in this application,” Randy emphasizes.

While preparing this article, he analyzed 15 publications that recommend this method. Only three authors claimed to have tested it themselves, and even they described the results as inconsistent or negligible. According to the blogger’s observations, similar phrasing in many of these texts suggests that authors mostly just copied the idea from one another.