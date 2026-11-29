A 16-year-old high school student discovered 250 grams of gold and bronze axes dating back 3,300 years, but received only one-tenth of the metal's estimated value.

A 16-year-old high school student from the Czech city of Mladá Boleslav discovered a treasure dating back about 3,300 years: gold spirals and bronze axes. The boy handed the find over to experts but received only 10,000 crowns for it—one-tenth of the gold’s estimated value at the time, according to Nespěchej.cz.

Adam Kout, a student at the Dr. Josef Pekarž High School, collaborated with the local museum and participated in archaeological research. In mid-April 2007, he set out with a metal detector to a hill in the Mladá Boleslav district, where, according to his information, medieval coins might once have been buried. Instead, he discovered much older artifacts in the ground.

At first, the student came across a single bronze axe, then three more, and eight spirals made of gold wire. He unearthed the ninth spiral together with archaeologist Filip Krasny during subsequent excavations.

“At first, I found just one axe and was overjoyed; when the other objects turned up, I thought I was dreaming,” Kout recalled.

A Quarter Kilogram of Gold

Experts dated the hoard to the transition between the Middle and Late Bronze Ages. The nine spirals together weigh about 250 grams. The gold had not been fashioned into coins or conventional jewelry: it consists of wire twisted into spirals and small balls with ends shaped like faceted rods. The smaller spirals may have served, for example, as hair ornaments.

According to Krasny, this is the richest prehistoric hoard found in the region to date. The value of the gold was estimated at approximately 100,000 crowns, although the historical significance of the find cannot be measured in monetary terms. Archaeologists also determined that a fortified prehistoric settlement likely existed at the site, so the exact location is being kept confidential.

One-tenth of the metal’s value

Kout then openly expressed his dissatisfaction. In an interview with Keltoi magazine, he suggested that society’s thirst for material possessions outweighs its historical consciousness, and that modern people are more interested in the present and the future than in the past, writes Boiohaemum.

“The state offers such a low reward that it actually discourages finders—on the black market, they’ll get much more for prehistoric artifacts than by handing them over to the state, and with minimal risk of punishment,” the student emphasized.

Subsequently, the approach to honest finders in the Czech Republic has changed significantly: some countries have begun paying extraordinary rewards based on the historical value of the finds. For example, in 2016, an anonymous person received 2 million crowns for a hoard of late 10th-century denarii near the village of Hyšt, and in 2023, the Pardubice Region awarded 560,000 crowns to a person who found over 7,000 17th-century coins. Regional officials explained that the higher payouts are intended to encourage people to hand over valuables to experts rather than sell them on their own.