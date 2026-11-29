The system from EVE Energy fits into a six-meter container and is capable of powering artificial intelligence data centers or stabilizing an entire power grid.

Chinese battery manufacturer EVE Energy unveiled its 1P 5MWh ESS energy storage system at the RE+ 2026 exhibition in Las Vegas. It fits into a standard six-meter shipping container and stores 5 MWh of electricity. Theoretically, this would be enough to power a Spanish household for nearly two years, according to La Razón.

Despite its sensational name, the “apocalypse battery,” this is not a household device. It is infrastructure designed to stabilize the power grid and supply power to artificial intelligence data centers. The comparison with a household merely illustrates the scale: 5,000 kWh versus the approximately 2,637 kWh that a Spanish household consumes in a year. The actual figure will be reduced by conversion losses and the energy required to operate the system itself.

The facility’s rated capacity is 5 MW, with peaks reaching up to 1.2 times that value. Under ideal conditions, it can discharge its entire charge in about an hour. Such storage systems store energy when it is abundant and feed it back into the grid during consumption spikes, while also helping to regulate frequency.

According to the manufacturer, the system can withstand 20,000 equivalent cycles in frequency regulation mode, has an efficiency of 93.6%, and requires 20% less auxiliary energy than the base configuration. There has been no independent verification of these figures yet. The system uses 315 Ah cells designed specifically for such applications.

From the Grid to the Server Rack

Along with the large storage system, the company demonstrated a backup cabinet capable of delivering 660 kW for five minutes, as well as a system for server racks that switches to backup power in less than two milliseconds. These solutions are designed to protect artificial intelligence computing from sudden voltage drops and power outages.

EVE Energy was founded in 2001 and operates in the consumer, traction, and stationary battery segments. The company has over 30,000 employees; according to its own statistics, it is among the global market leaders in energy storage systems, and in 2024 it launched a plant with a capacity of 60 GWh, according to the EVE website.

Batteries Instead of Grid Connection

EVE is not alone in the race to capture the artificial intelligence energy market. The American company CPS America has also launched its own 5 MWh unit in the U.S. Its director of energy storage products, Zhehan Yi, explained on the Clean Power Hour podcast where the interest in such systems comes from.

“We’re seeing strong demand, especially in the Southwest, and, to be honest, particularly in Texas: many crypto mining facilities and AI data centers are popping up there, and they need round-the-clock microgrid support,” Yi noted.

According to him, such facilities operate autonomously for the first few years so they don’t have to wait to be connected to the grid. During the day, the batteries are charged by solar power stations, and at night they must power the load for at least 10 hours, and sometimes 12–14 hours. As a result, projects ranging from 10 to 50 MW require hundreds of megawatt-hours of storage capacity.