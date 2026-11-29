The right combination of spices can significantly improve the absorption of beneficial compounds, but nutritionists advise against using too high a concentration of supplements.

Black pepper can increase the absorption of curcumin—the main active ingredient in turmeric—by about 20 times. Regular consumption of this combination can enhance its potential health benefits. Piperine plays a key role by inhibiting the metabolism and excretion of curcumin from the body, according to Mondo Sanità.

On its own, curcumin is poorly soluble in water, is poorly absorbed through the intestinal wall, and is rapidly metabolized in the liver. The most frequently cited study is from 1998: in eight healthy volunteers, 20 mg of piperine combined with 2 g of curcumin increased its bioavailability by 2,000%. However, this involved a single high-dose administration in a very small sample size, so one cannot automatically multiply all the spice’s effects by twenty.

The benefits depend on consistency, as curcumin affects processes that develop over time. A 2026 review, which covered 19 randomized studies, documented improvements in a number of inflammatory, oxidative, and cardiometabolic markers at doses of 500–1,500 mg of curcumin and 5–15 mg of piperine per day. The most compelling evidence pertains to the reduction of pain and stiffness in knee osteoarthritis.

At the same time, concentrated supplements containing piperine require caution: black pepper can alter the metabolism of medications, including anticoagulants, diabetes and blood pressure medications, and immunosuppressants. Rare cases of liver damage have also been reported, primarily from forms with increased bioavailability. Culinary turmeric contains only 2–5% curcuminoids, so it cannot be equated with capsules.

It’s not a waste without pepper either

Some experts caution against an excessive focus on combining spices. Monique Richard, a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, is convinced that turmeric is beneficial even without pepper, and that fat-soluble curcumin is well absorbed when consumed with nuts, seeds, and olive oil, according to Verywell Health.

“It’s a little easier for our bodies to utilize turmeric’s active compounds when paired with piperine, but it will still be beneficial no matter how we consume it,” Richard notes.

Zhaoping Li, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, suggests that the spice’s main benefits may come from its effect on the gut microbiome rather than from absorption into the bloodstream. Her 2019 study showed that culinary doses of the spice blend alter the composition of the gut microbiota, although turmeric itself was not studied at that time.

“Eat black pepper, eat as much [turmeric] as you like. If not, maybe you shouldn’t worry, because each one on its own can help you, even if they aren’t actually absorbed,” Li emphasizes.