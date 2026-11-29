French researchers have, for the first time, demonstrated a link between the amount of mold in the home and the risk of active disease flare-ups in adults.

Mold in the home, even in the smallest areas, is associated with a higher risk of asthma in adults. These are the findings of the French research project MOLDASTH, which analyzed data from 28,596 participants in CONSTANCES, the largest cohort study of the adult population in France. The presence of mold was associated with active asthma (an attack, symptoms, or treatment in the past 12 months) and a higher symptom score, according to Futura-Sciences.

This is the first time a link between mold exposure and asthma in adults has been established. In 2016, the French National Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health & Safety (ANSES) recognized the role of mold in the development of asthma only in children; the evidence regarding adults was less conclusive. The new findings were independent of housing type (apartment or house) and the participants’ gender. The researchers also found that this mechanism involves Type 2 inflammation, which is characteristic of allergic asthma.

The problem is widespread: in 2019, 22% of cohort participants reported mold in their homes, and nearly 2% had mold covering an area of more than one square meter. According to data from the 2020–2023 CNL2 national campaign, mold is present in 24% of primary residences. It occurs twice as often in bathrooms as in bedrooms, kitchens, or living rooms.

It’s the buildings’ fault, not the residents’

Mold is more likely to appear in homes that have experienced flooding, show signs of moisture, or are difficult or expensive to heat. Good ventilation, on the other hand, reduces the risk. About half of the participants whose mold coverage exceeded 3 m² complained of heating difficulties, whereas among those with no visible mold, only 10% reported such issues. Rental housing and homes in disadvantaged neighborhoods are more vulnerable.

Regular ventilation, as recommended by experts (at least 10–15 minutes a day, even in winter), cannot compensate for structural flaws in a home: poor ventilation, insulation, and heating.

“The appearance of mold is the result of complex interactions between the building, climatic conditions, and contextual and individual characteristics, and cannot be reduced solely to individual behavior,” emphasize Inserm epidemiologist Rachel Nadif and Anses representative Margo Sanchez. They are convinced that the extent of mold infestation should be systematically taken into account when assessing housing.

An Invisible Threat

The true scale of the problem may be even greater. Stéphane Mular, an engineer at the French Scientific and Technical Center for Building (CSTB), has developed a fungal contamination index that detects active mold based on volatile compounds, even in the absence of visible signs. Using this method, it was found that 37% of French homes have problems with moisture and/or mold. Hidden hotspots are often located behind wall coverings, under floors, or in ventilation systems, according to Maison Saine.

As early as 2009, the World Health Organization (WHO) identified more frequent respiratory symptoms, allergies, and asthma as the most significant consequences of indoor moisture and mold in its guidelines. The WHO document states that the primary means of protection is to prevent prolonged moisture and the growth of microorganisms on surfaces and within building structures.