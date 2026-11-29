This popular product can cause serious health problems, ranging from an ulcer flare-up to sudden spikes in blood pressure.

Sauerkraut, prized for its taste and health benefits, isn't suitable for everyone: it is not recommended for people with acid reflux, stomach ulcers, irritable bowel syndrome, or histamine intolerance, according to Express Bydgoski.

The main risk is associated with the product’s high acidity. In people with high stomach acidity, gastritis, or ulcers, sauerkraut can exacerbate heartburn, acid reflux, and a burning sensation.

For people with a sensitive digestive system, particularly those with irritable bowel syndrome, sauerkraut can cause bloating, gas, and abdominal pain, especially when eaten in large quantities. Another at-risk group consists of people with histamine intolerance: fermented foods are high in histamine, which can trigger allergic reactions, migraines, and rashes.

Caution Regarding Blood Pressure and Medications

American dietitians also advise people with histamine intolerance and cabbage allergies to avoid sauerkraut. A special caution applies to those monitoring their blood pressure: one cup of the product contains 939 mg of sodium, according to EatingWell.

“Reactions may include digestive discomfort, headaches, or bloating. People on a low-sodium diet or with high blood pressure should also be cautious due to the high salt content,” warns dietitian Jessie Wong.

Due to its tyramine content, sauerkraut may be contraindicated for patients taking monoamine oxidase inhibitors—medications prescribed for anxiety disorders, depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and Parkinson’s disease. Such individuals should consult a doctor before consuming this food regularly.

Who Can Benefit from Sauerkraut

For most people, sauerkraut is safe and beneficial: one cup of sauerkraut contains 4 g of fiber, as well as vitamin C, vitamin K, folate, and probiotics, which support gut health and immunity. The highest concentration of beneficial bacteria is found in sauerkraut stored in the refrigerator, whereas pasteurization in canned products destroys them.

For those just starting to eat sauerkraut, experts recommend limiting intake to one or two tablespoons to allow the digestive system time to adjust, and to pay attention to your body’s individual reaction before consuming it daily.