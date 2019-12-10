Ukraine has chance of signing new gas transit deal with Russia on better terms, Zelensky says
12:40, 10 December 2019Economy
449 0
The Ukrainian leader has confirmed his country's readiness to have Russia cover Gazprom's US$3 billion debt before Naftogaz with gas supplies.
Please Subscribe For Full Access
UNIAN Web subscription
Get a complete information picture of the day by subscribing to UNIAN’s news feeds.
For more information, please call:
+38 (044) 354-28-06
n.tkachenko@pluses.com.ua
If you see a spelling error on our site, select it and press Ctrl+Enter