The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 175.9 million patients as of June 14.

As many as 175,952,756 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported as of 08:22 a.m. on June 14, according to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The overall death toll was 3,803,985 people.

The countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic included the United States (33,462,030 confirmed cases/599,769 deaths), India (29,498,826/374,099), Brazil (17,412,766/487,401), France (5,802,314/110,553), Turkey (5,330,447/48,721), Russia (5,148,499/124,314), the United Kingdom (4,581,779/128,168), Italy (4,244,872/127,002), and Argentina (4,124,190/85,343).

In total, 2,342,752,536 vaccine doses were administered worldwide.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila