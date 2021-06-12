In total, the U.S. defense budget for 2021 provides for US$250 million in assistance to Ukraine.

The U.S. Department of Defense has approved the second part of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of US$150 million.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky on Twitter.

"Important news from our [United States] partners. @DeptofDefense approved $150 million as the 2nd part of the U.S. security assistance to Ukraine in 2021. Grateful to the @WhiteHouse for this important contribution to saving lives of our soldiers & strengthening capabilities of [Ukraine's] army," Zelensky wrote.

This money should be spent on training, equipment and consultations to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine preserve the country's territorial integrity, protect the borders and to improve interoperability with NATO.

"The package includes capabilities such as to counter artillery, radars, counter unmanned aerial systems, and secure communications," Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said on June 11. This new package will complement a $125 million package announced in March.

The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) website notes that Ukraine has made sufficient progress in defense reforms this year, as required by the National Defense Authorization Act.

DOD and counterparts in the State Department certified that Ukraine has made progress in defense reforms, allowing the package to move forward. "The department continues to encourage Ukraine to enact reforms that are in line with NATO principles and standards to advance its Euro-Atlantic aspirations," he said. The United States has committed more than $2.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since 2014. The United States "will continue to strengthen our strategic defense partnership, including through the provision of defensive lethal assistance," the press secretary said.

U.S. military aid for Ukraine

The United States Department of Defense is providing US$125 million in security assistance to Ukraine as part of its Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said the funds would be allocated to train the Ukrainian military, provide equipment and advisory support to help the Ukrainian Armed Forces safeguard "the country's territorial integrity, its borders and improve interoperability with NATO."

In total, the U.S. defense budget for 2021 provides for US$250 million in assistance to Ukraine.

Translation: Akulenko Olena