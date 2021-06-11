The official forex rate against the euro for Friday is fixed at UAH 32.99.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for June 11 at UAH 27.11 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency weaker by two kopiykas.

The official forex rate against the euro for Friday is fixed at UAH 32.99 – the hryvnia strengthened, having gained three kopiykas in value since Thursday, according to the NBU website.

Official forex rate

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for June 11:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,710.68 (UAH 2,709.06 as of June 10);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,298.9 (UAH 3,311.04 as of June 10).

The hryvnia bought and sold by currency exchange booths in Kyiv on Friday morning strengthened by a kopiyka against the U.S. dollar, to UAH 27.19 per dollar.

The Ukrainian currency also strengthened against the euro – by five kopiykas, to UAH 33.10 per euro, an UNIAN correspondent reported.

On average, the U.S. dollar is sold for UAH 27.00, while the euro is sold for UAH 32.80.

Interbank rate

By 16:00 Kyiv time on June 11, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.10/27.12 to the dollar, while those against the euro were at UAH 32.97/32.99.

Forex rate for June 10

The National Bank set the official forex rate for June 10 at UAH 27.09 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency stronger by nine kopiykas.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko