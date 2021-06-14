The university's concept needs to be developed.

The best lecturers of the President's University, which is to be created in Ukraine, will be able to receive at least US$4,000 or EUR 4,000 in salaries – this is President Volodymyr Zelensky's intention.

This was announced by Minister of Education and Science Serhiy Shkarlet in an interview for Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty's Ukrainian service.

"Let us first develop the concept. Because one salary figure was announced. But when we approached the president, he said that at least the best ones should get that salary worth 4,000, at least as this is the starting one. But they will be the best, capable ones," the minister explained.

Read alsoForeign universities allowed to open branches in Ukraine

Previous developments

During the 2019 election campaign, experts invited to at the headquarters of the then presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky talked about the possibility of paying US$4,000 to Ukrainian teachers. The then candidate Zelensky said: "When we were in Cyprus ... Cyprus is a warring country. Well, there is a frozen conflict there. And in that part, the Greek one, everyone wants to become a teacher. [Their salaries] are something about 3,000 – 4,000."

The President's Office said before that the goal of creating a presidential university is the need to increase the competitiveness of higher education on the global educational market, greater adaptability to modern educational technologies and better integration into world scientific systems.

Translation: Akulenko Olena