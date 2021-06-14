The G7 leaders were meeting at Cornwall's Carbis Bay, Britain, on June 11-13.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked the leaders of the G7 countries (the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, France, Italy, Germany, and Japan) for supporting Ukraine's independence and sovereignty.

This was reported on the website of the President of Ukraine.

Read alsoG7 leaders call on Russia to withdraw troops at Ukraine's eastern border, in Crimea

They called on Russia to act in accordance with its international obligations, to withdraw troops and weapons from the eastern border of Ukraine and on the Crimean peninsula.

"We remain firmly of the view that Russia is a party to the conflict in Eastern Ukraine, not a mediator," the G7 leaders said in a communique.

They also backed the Normandy negotiation process.

In addition, they called on Russia and illegal armed formations to commit to a ceasefire.

"I am grateful to the leaders of Great Britain, Germany, Canada, Italy, the United States, France, Japan, and the EU for their unwavering support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders and for calling on the aggressor to withdraw troops from our eastern borders and from Crimea. Crimea is Ukraine," Zelensky said.

Meeting of the Group of Seven

The G7 leaders were meeting at Cornwall's Carbis Bay, Britain, on June 11-13.

The heads of state and government of the G7 countries (Great Britain, the USA, Canada, France, Italy, Germany and Japan) called on the Russian Federation to withdraw its troops from the eastern borders of Ukraine.

They turned to Russia over the use of chemical weapons and cyberattacks.

The leaders also spoke in favor of bringing to justice those responsible for the shooting down of a Ukraine International Airlines in Iran in January 2020.

Translation: Akulenko Olena