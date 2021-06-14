The president also says Russia has been dragging its feet on a meeting between him and Vladimir Putin.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine says he wants to hear a clear "yes" or "no" from U.S. President Joe Biden on a NATO Membership Action Plan for Ukraine.

In a joint interview with Reuters, Associated Press and Agence France-Presse on Monday, Zelensky also said that the United States should provide economic support to Ukraine.

Zelensky said Russia was dragging its feet on a meeting between him and Russian President Vladimir Putin with no clear reason.

And he said most of the Russian troops that were moved in spring to areas near Ukraine's borders had not been not pulled out.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he expected the upcoming NATO summit to start discussing the prospects for Ukraine's obtaining a Membership Action Plan.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba opined that the Allies at their June 14 summit will make no decision on granting MAP to Ukraine.

Olha Stefanishyna, Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, expects Ukraine's security concerns to be adequately reflected in the final documents of the upcoming NATO summit.

Top diplomat Kuleba also said Ukraine officials had been left confused after learning the country's delegation was not invited to the summit amid ongoing Russian aggression targeting the country,

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko