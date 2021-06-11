The MP has called for a class-action suit to be put forward over gang rape and genital mutilation incidents.

Many Ukrainians liberated from the captivity of Russian proxy forces in eastern Ukraine's Donbas had become victims of sexual violence by militants.

That's according to MP Iryna Herashchenko, (European Solidarity) who spoke at the Right to Power panel show on 1+1 TV Thursday.

"I have now handed over to the new prosecutor's office a specially translated text on sex crimes in the conflict zone. Among people whom I released, a lot of men and women complained that had become victims of gang rape," said the people's deputy.

At the same time, Herashchenko has called for a class-action lawsuit to be put forward.

Read alsoEnemy intensifying attacks in Donbas, soldier wounded – JFO HQMeanwhile, there is no information on such kinds of torture in any international report on human rights violations in Donbas, MP claimed.

"When we took back people with their hands severed, when we took people with their genitals severed, things like that can't be forgiven," the lawmaker stressed.

Related

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko