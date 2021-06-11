The ban will take effect on Monday, June 14.

Israel's government ministers on Friday voted to lift a travel ban on several countries that have been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective Monday, June 14, Israelis will no longer be barred from visiting Ethiopia, Turkey and Ukraine, according to The Times of Israel.

The countries that will still be subject to the travel ban are Argentina, Brazil, India, South Africa, Mexico and Russia. Israelis seeking to travel to any of those countries must submit a request to the Exceptions Committee, and anyone who returns from those nations – including those who have been vaccinated – must quarantine for 14 days.

Read alsoFirst EU country to greenlight Ukraine's vaccination certificatesIsrael also has travel warnings in place for Namibia, Uruguay, Seychelles, Bolivia, Maldives, Nepal, Paraguay and Chile.

During Friday's vote, ministers also approved extending regulations on leaving the country until June 27, according to a government statement.

The moves come as Israel plans to begin allowing vaccinated foreign tourists to visit the country at the start of the next month. On June 15, the indoor mask mandate is set to be lifted, though television reports this week indicated the ordinance could remain in place at hospitals and senior living facilities.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila