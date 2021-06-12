Since Saturday midnight, one ceasefire violation has been recorded in the JFO zone.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported one killed in action (KIA) amid nine violations of the ceasefire agreement, committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on Friday, June 11.

"In the past day, June 11, nine ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command said in a Facebook update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on June 12, 2021.

In particular, the enemy fired automatic, hand-held anti-tank and under-barrel grenade launchers, and heavy machine guns four times near the village of Vodiane in the Azov Sea littoral.

"One Ukrainian soldier received a fatal gunshot wound amid enemy shelling. The Joint Forces' Command expresses its sincere condolences to his family," the report says.

Read alsoEnemy intensifying attacks in Donbas, soldier wounded – JFO HQAlso, enemy troops used proscribed 82mm mortars near the village of Novhorodske and the village of Vodiane outside the city of Donetsk.

What is more, the invaders fired hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers near the village of Opytne, tripod-mounted man-portable anti-tank guns and heavy machine guns near the village of Pivdenne, while 82mm mortars and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers were used near the village of Starohnativka.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

