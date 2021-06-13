The Geneva summit is scheduled for June 16.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has voiced his expectations for a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Geneva next week.

This has been reported by the Russian news agency RBC.

Putin hopes that the Russian Federation and the United States will resume "personal contacts" and "direct dialogue." He also expects to "create mechanisms" of interaction in different directions, among them are strategic stability, the settlement of regional conflicts, global ecology, as well as cooperation in the field of economics.

"To restore our personal contacts, relations, establish a direct dialogue, create really functioning mechanisms in those areas that represent mutual interests – such exist, I have already spoken about this," he said.

Read alsoBiden says human rights on the agenda of Geneva summit with Putin

Biden-Putin summit

The Geneva summit is scheduled for June 16.

On June 6, 2021, Biden spoke about his stance pending a meeting with Putin. Biden noted that friends, partners, and allies of the U.S. see the world from the same perspective as the United States, and that Washington is united with them all in responding to Russia's challenges to European security, starting with its aggression in Ukraine.

He assured that the United States would resolutely defend democratic values and its own national interests.

Biden also stressed that the United States does not want conflict with the Russian Federation, but "seeks to restore predictability and stability to the U.S.-Russia relationship," working along with Russia on matters of strategic stability and arms control.

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană expects President Biden to raise at a meeting with Putin the issue of Russia's aggressive actions in the world, strategic arms control and the topic of climate change.

Translation: Akulenko Olena