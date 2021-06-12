In 2021, Ukrainian surgeons performed 48 organ transplant operations. Although in other countries, their average cost is 5 times higher than in Ukraine, for the majority of citizens the cost remains exuberant.

Organ transplant surgeries in Ukraine may become cheaper thanks to a bill proposing to exempt such operations from value-added tax.

That's according to the Health Ministry's press service.

It is noted that the Verkhovna Rada has registered a bill on amendments to the Tax Code (on exemption from VAT of operations on transplantation of anatomical materials to humans) (No. 5610).

Danylo Getmantsev, Chairman of Parliament's Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy, who co-authored the bill, the bill, if adopted, will make organ transplant surgeries in Ukraine cheaper.

Read alsoHeart transplanted in Ukraine, first time in 15 yearsThe ministry recalled that organ transplantation surgeries became possible only in 2019, when the law "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on the Use of Transplantation of Anatomical Materials in Man" came into force.

According to the Ministry of Health, during 2021, Ukrainian doctors performed 48 organ transplant operations. Although in other countries, their average cost is 5 times higher than in Ukraine, for the majority of citizens the cost remains exuberant.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko