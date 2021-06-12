The minister added the visit should be as effective as possible for Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington in late July.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this on Ukraina 24 TV channel on Friday.

"The date of the end of July is being discussed. The visit of the president of Ukraine to the United States. A full-fledged visit... This will be an official full-fledged visit, which envisages not only the meeting with President Biden, but also many other events," he said, adding that a large delegation will go from Kyiv to Washington, and it will have a broad agenda.

"We are very carefully preparing this visit, have already begun to prepare it. We are already working on the elements of the program, on key agreements," Kuleba said.

The minister added the visit should be as effective as possible for Ukraine.

Kuleba also expressed the opinion that Russia for the United States is a country that poses a threat by its behavior. "But this country is not strong enough to challenge the United States. Unlike China. So there is no need to globalize Russia, but we also should not disdain it or disrespect the threat it may pose," the minister said.

Background

U.S. President Joe Biden told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone call on Monday, June 7, that he looks forward to welcoming him to the White House after returning from his summer trip to Europe, according to national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

"This is a call they had been planning to make in advance of President Biden going to Europe and meeting with President Putin," Sullivan said.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila