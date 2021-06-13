The Russian project is seen primarily as a threat to security.

Ukraine may enter talks on compensations for a loss of gas transit revenue after the launch of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba announced this in an interview for Germany's Die Welt, according to Deutsche Welle's Ukrainian bureau.

"If we are offered negotiations on compensation, then we will consider this. But we will not necessarily agree to what we will be offered," Kuleba said.

The minister says has the impression that recently the United States' determination to press for compensation for Ukraine in the event of the completion of the gas pipeline "has increased significantly."

Kuleba says Ukraine sees the gas pipeline primarily as a threat to security.

"Therefore, we say that the gas pipeline should be used as a lever to induce Russia to play a constructive role in the peace process in eastern Ukraine," he said.

Translation: Akulenko Olena