Russians continue attempts to establish control zone along border: Ukrainian Armed Forces reveal details

Yesterday, we managed to drive the invaders out of Chugunovka in the Kharkiv region.

Despite their losses, Russian forces are not giving up their attempts to carry out offensive operations in the border villages of the Kharkiv and Sumy regions with the aim of establishing a zone of control. This was reported by the spokesman for the Joint Forces, Viktor Tregubov.

The situation on the border of the Kharkiv region

As the spokesman noted, yesterday Russian invaders made an active attempt to infiltrate Chugunivka.

"It took a lot of effort to neutralize them. At the moment, the Russians have been driven out of the settlement, but they continue to try to get in. And this is actually a standard tactic for the Russians to exert pressure along the border," Tregubov said.

Видео дня

In particular, the Russian occupiers are trying to create a zone of control along the border and are actively putting pressure on border settlements. This primarily affects the Kharkiv and Sumy regions.

"Chugunivka is part of this plan. It is an attempt to take advantage of the weather conditions and find a weak point in the Ukrainian defense, but fortunately there was no weak point there," Tregubov stressed.

At the same time, according to him, information from the DeepState monitoring project that the Russians allegedly advanced near Tykhyi is being verified.

The situation around Volchansk

According to Tregubov, enemy actions have not subsided in the direction of Volchansk.

"This is one of the hottest, most relevant directions for us in general. It is constantly difficult there, because the city of Volchansk itself is destroyed. Despite this, Ukrainian positions are being held in their southern part, which the Russians are actively trying to bypass through Vilcha or attack the Volchansk farms," Tregubov said.

At the same time, the spokesman added that the Volchya River is not yet an obstacle, as it has frozen over due to low temperatures. He added:

"Until the thaw, the situation will remain difficult. But even after the thaw there will be nothing there. It must be understood that the settlement has simply been destroyed."

He specified that the invaders have been attacking this area for more than two years and have lost a large number of personnel, but do not want to leave this area.

The situation in Kupyansk

The spokesman said that Russian invaders remain in a certain neighborhood of Kupyansk.

"There are several dozen people in this neighborhood, just north of the central part of the city. And they were not in Kupyansk-Uzlovoy. That is, it's not that they weren't there, but even some infiltration groups didn't reach them. Russian statements about its alleged capture are a blatant lie," Tregubov said.

In his opinion, the Russians have no chance of capturing Kupiansk, but attempts and pressure from the Russians are to be expected.

The Russians will also try to put pressure on the bridgehead east of Kupiansk. He stressed:

"Nevertheless, they have had very bad luck there in the last six months. They are not reducing this bridgehead in any way; on the contrary, not only are they suffering losses there, but they are also gradually losing the positions they had."

The spokesman added that the fighting for the Kupiansk area is very intense, but in favor of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The situation around Liman in the Donetsk region

Tregubov said that this direction is very active, because the Russians are constantly trying to reduce the Ukrainian foothold and penetrate the city of Liman. "But with heavy losses and without success," he noted.

Disconnection of Starlink for the occupiers

According to Tregubov, the Russian invaders have become more disorganized and are "complaining" about it.

"But it cannot be said that the dynamics of their offensive actions have significantly decreased. There are many of them now every day," the spokesman noted.

War in Ukraine - the situation on the front

As UNIAN reported, Nikolai Volokhov, commander of the TERRA unit within the 3rd Army Corps, notes that Russian occupiers are currently trying to focus their efforts on crossing the Oskol River, but the Defense Forces are destroying them and turning them into fertilizer.