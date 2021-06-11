The Executive Committee of the Ukrainian Football Association has unanimously supported the move.

The slogan "Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the Heroes!", which recently got into international spotlight amid Russia's sharp reaction to the new kit for Ukraine's team for EURO2020 and the UEFA controversy that ensued, has become the official motto of Ukrainian footballers.

Also approved are graphic symbols – a small coat of arms of the Ukraine Association of Football in the form of a Trident with the inscription "Ukraine" and a large coat of arms – a map of Ukraine with a Trident in the center, according to UAF President Andriy Pavelko who says he initiated the move.

The new symbols can be used at all official events held by the UAF, events involving UAF representatives in the international arena and in national teams' matches.

The Executive Committee has also approved the official football status of "Glory to Ukraine!" and "Glory to Heroes!" slogans.

Read alsoKuleba responds to those "hissing" at Ukraine football team's new kit"At all our national team matches, the unique national football code, which contains these attributes, united all Ukrainians from different regions of Ukraine and our fellow countrymen from other countries and continents. We are obliged and honored to protect it and fill it with a new force of unity! Congratulations to all football-loving Ukraine over the historic decision! Glory to Ukraine! Glory to Heroes!" Pavelko wrote on Facebook.

Background

On June 6, 2021, Ukraine's new kit was unveiled days before the European Championship, Euro 2020, kicks off on June 11. The national team shirt emblazoned with a map of Ukraine that includes Crimea is designed in three colors: yellow, blue, and white.

The front of the yellow jersey shows Ukraine's borders in white. The top of the back under the collar says: "Glory to Ukraine!". Inside the shirt, there is a slogan saying: "Glory to Heroes!"

Russian State Duma Deputy Dmitry Svishchev has already called on UEFA to ban the Ukrainian national team from playing at Euro 2020 in a new uniform with Ukraine's map that includes Crimea. And ex-boxer Nikolai Valuev said: "This is an attempt to politicize sports, this is ugly." The Russian Foreign Ministry also responded to Ukraine's new soccer kit – its spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Telegram that the slogans were nationalistic.

However, UEFA initially approved the new uniform for the Ukrainian national team.

The Russian Football Union, meanwhile, applied to UEFA over the new design of the Ukrainian national team's jersey.

Ukraine play their opening Euro 2020 match against the Netherlands in Amsterdam on June 13, and also face Austria and North Macedonia in Group C.

Later, in a shift, UEFA asked Ukraine to remove the "political in nature" slogan "Glory to Heroes!" from the country's new football kit.

UEFA earlier announced a major sponsorship deal with Russia's Gazprom energy giant. Gazprom will now have partnership rights for UEFA EURO 2020 and UEFA EURO 2024. Russia’s Gazprom has also become a general sponsor of the 2021 and 2023 UEFA Nations League finals.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko