The country's national currency strengthened by seven kopiykas.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the official forex rate for June 14 at UAH 27.04 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency stronger by seven kopiykas.

The official forex rate against the euro for Monday is fixed at UAH 32.79 per euro – the hryvnia also strengthened, having gained 20 kopiykas in value since Friday, according to the NBU website.

The central bank has fixed the following official forex rates of the hryvnia against key foreign currencies for June 14:

US$100 will be quoted at UAH 2,704.04 (UAH 2,710.68 as of June 11);

EUR 100 will be quoted at UAH 3,279.05 (UAH 3,398.90 as of June 11).

Interbank rate

By 16:00 Kyiv time on June 11, hryvnia quotations against the dollar on the interbank forex market settled at UAH 27.02/27.04 to the dollar, while those against the euro were at UAH 32.78/32.80.

Forex rate for June 11

The National Bank set the official forex rate for June 11 at UAH 27.11 to the U.S. dollar, which made the country's national currency weaker by two kopiykas.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila