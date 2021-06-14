The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 210,938.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the city rose by 89 in the past day.

"In the past day, another 89 residents of Kyiv tested positive for coronavirus. There were four fatalities," Klitschko reported via Facebook on June 14.

"As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city is 210,938."

According to the city mayor, 51 women aged 18 to 80 and 37 men aged 18 to 95 are among those infected.

The new cases include one girl aged 17 years.

Klitschko said 10 new patients had been hospitalized (as well as 29 with suspected coronavirus and pneumonia), while the rest were self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision.

He added that 1,785 people had recovered in the past day.

In total, 196,874 Kyiv residents have already beaten the disease.

The highest number of the new cases in Kyiv was registered in Solomyansky and Sviatoshynsky districts (15 each), and Darnytsky and Shevchenkivsky districts (11 each).

The death toll in the city stands at 5,156.

Ukraine's health authorities say 420 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of June 14, 2021.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 2,223,978.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila