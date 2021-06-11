Non-residents' share in Ukraine's government domestic loan bonds market reached 10.8%.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) says investment by non-residents in government domestic loan bonds – according to the results of a weekly auction – has grown by 8.5%, or UAH 8.4 billion (US$309.8 million), to UAH 107.037 billion (US$3.9 billion).

Non-residents' share in Ukraine's government domestic loan bonds market reached 10.8%, while compared with the beginning of the year, the volume of investments grew by UAH 22.7 billion (US$837.3 million), or by 26.9%, the regulator said on its website.

Background

Non-residents' investment in Ukraine's government domestic loan bonds in 2020 shrank by 27.1% against 2019, or by UAH 31.4 billion (US$1.1 billion) to UAH 84.374 billion (US$3.1 billion).

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila