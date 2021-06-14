There were no casualties over the period under review.

The Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces has reported two violations of the ceasefire agreement committed by Russia-controlled armed groups in the Donbas warzone on June 13.

"In the past day, June 13, two ceasefire violations by the Russian Federation's armed formations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone," the press center of the Ukrainian JFO Command wrote on Facebook in an update as of 07:00 Kyiv time on June 14, 2021.

Read alsoDonbas warzone update: One KIA amid nine truce violations on June 11In particular, enemy troops fired twice tripod-mounted man-portable anti-tank guns, hand-held anti-tank and under-barrel grenade launchers, as well as automatic rifles near the village of Novotoshkivske.

The day before, Saturday, June 12, Russia-led forces mounted nine attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas.

From 00:00 to 07:00 Kyiv time on Monday, June 14, one ceasefire violation was recorded in the JFO zone. In particular, the enemy used under-barrel grenade launchers and rifles near Novotoshkivske.

There were no casualties over the period under review.

The Joint Forces had to fire back, the report says.

The violations were reported to OSCE representatives through the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire in Donbas.

The Ukrainian military say the situation is under their full control.

Other related news reports

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila