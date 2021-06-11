The injured serviceman remains in a moderately severe condition.

Russian-controlled troops in the zone of the Joint Forces Operation 12 times violated ceasefire, resulting in a Ukrainian military serviceman being wounded in the shelling.

That's according to a morning update by the JFO HQ press center.

"Our defenders returned fire to enemy shelling," the report says.

Through the established coordination mechanism, Ukrainian officials have informed the OSCE monitors of the violations committed by invaders.

As a result of enemy shelling, one member of the Joint Forces was injured.

"The soldier was promptly provided with medical assistance and rushed to a hospital. The wounded man is in a severely moderate condition," the HQ said.

Shelling incidents in Donbas on June 10

Over the past day, the following ceasefire breaches were recorded:

Near Shumy (82 mm mortars);

Outside Novhorodske (heavy anti-tank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns);

In the area of ​​Prysepylivka (hand-held anti-tank and automatic heavy-duty grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns, and small arms);

Outside Vodiane, in the Azov littoral (four times – heavy anti-tank, hand-held anti-tank, under-barrel grenade launchers, as well as small arms);

Near Vodiane, near Donetsk (heavy anti-tank grenade launchers);

Near Starohnativka (under-barrel grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns, and small arms);

Toward Luhanske (twice – heavy anti-tank, light anti-tank, automatic heavy grenade launchers, as well as heavy machine guns); and

In the proximity of Pisky (small arms).

As of 7:00 Kyiv time, two ceasefire violations were recorded.

In particular, by Vodiane near Donetsk, the enemy opened fire using 82 mm mortars. Also, in the direction of Op[ytne, hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers engaged.

Reporting by Yevgeny Matyushenko