NATO leaders have vowed to support reforms toward Ukraine's rapprochement with the Alliance.

Ukraine will become a NATO member with the Membership Action Plan as an integral part of the process, leaders of the Alliance have confirmed at their summit.

That's according to a communique by the leaders of state and government of 30 NATO Allies.

"We reiterate the decision made at the 2008 Bucharest Summit that Ukraine will become a member of the Alliance with the Membership Action Plan (MAP) as an integral part of the process," the communique reads.

"We stand firm in our support for Ukraine’s right to decide its own future and foreign policy course free from outside interference. The Annual National Programmes under the NATO-Ukraine Commission (NUC) remain the mechanism by which Ukraine takes forward the reforms pertaining to its aspiration for NATO membership. Ukraine should make full use of all instruments available under the NUC to reach its objective of implementing NATO principles and standards," NATO leaders stress.

The success of wide-ranging, sustainable, and irreversible reforms, including combating corruption, promoting an inclusive political process, and decentralization reform, based on democratic values, respect for human rights, minorities, and the rule of law, will be crucial in laying the groundwork for a prosperous and peaceful Ukraine, according to the document.

Read alsoPutin says troops build-up near Ukraine borders was part of "exercises"Further reforms in the security sector, including the reform of the Security Services of Ukraine, are seen as "particularly important."

Ukraine's path toward NATO

In 2008, a NATO summit was held in Bucharest (Romania), where Ukraine and Georgia were not granted MAP, but told that both countries would become members of the Alliance in the future and that the doors to NATO membership remain open.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he expected the upcoming NATO summit to start discussing the prospects for Ukraine's obtaining a Membership Action Plan.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba opined that the Allies at their June 14 summit will make no decision on granting MAP to Ukraine.

Olha Stefanishyna, Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, expects Ukraine's security concerns to be adequately reflected in the final documents of the upcoming NATO summit.

Top diplomat Kuleba also said Ukraine officials had been left confused after learning the country's delegation was not invited to the summit amid ongoing Russian aggression targeting the country.

Translation: Yevgeny Matyushenko